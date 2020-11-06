EXPLAINER: What is a ‘cured’ ballot?

What is a “cured” ballot? These are ballots in which a problem such as a missing or mismatched signature has been fixed by the voter so they can still count. This is a normal process in many states. If voters casting a ballot in person run into problems at their polling places, they can simply ask the nearest poll worker for help. But that’s not the case for voters using a mail ballot, so several states have created a process for these voters to fix certain errors such as a missing or mismatched voter signature. These states all provide time for voters to fix those ballots.