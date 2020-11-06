Ex-Minneapolis officer charged with civil rights violations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer has been charged with federal civil rights violations along with multiple counts of extortion and acquiring drugs. Prosecutors say Ty Jindra abused his position as a Minneapolis police officer to obtain controlled substances, including meth, heroine and cocaine from September 2017 through October 2019. Prosecutors say he got the drugs through deception, extortion and unconstitutional searches and seizures. Jindra made his initial court appearance Friday and was released with conditions. He is no longer a Minneapolis police officer.