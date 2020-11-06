ECASD hiring virtual teaching assistants

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area School District is hiring virtual teaching assistants for its elementary schools to take some of the technical responsibilities off of the teachers.

The elementary virtual program administrator Laura Schlichting said the responsibilities of the assistants would be assigned by the teachers and could include helping teach lessons, help with technology questions from students or help to get learning materials to families.



The goal is to alleviate some of the technical aspects surrounding online learning and allow teachers to focus on teaching.



The position was posted on the ECASD website this week. Schlicting said they hope to hire enough virtual teaching assistants to have one per elementary grade.

"Student learning is of course our priority," she said. "If we can identify ways we can help students in their virtual experience, learning from home, we certainly want to do that."

The qualifications include a high school diploma or GED, experience working with children, experience with a wide variety of technology and meeting Every Student Succeeds Act standards for certification (federal or district).



Click or tap here for the full job description.