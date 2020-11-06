 Skip to Content

Dutch PM Rutte condemns threats to teacher over cartoon

10:18 am National news from the Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday that threats that forced a teacher in the port city of Rotterdam to go hiding after some students objected to a political cartoon displayed in his classroom must not be tolerated. Rutte spoke Friday hours after Rotterdam police said they had arrested an 18-year-old girl. Police say she is suspected of posting a message on social media that “incited others to commit crimes” directed at the school and teacher. Rutte says that teachers being threatened “is absurd and we must not tolerate it.”

Associated Press

