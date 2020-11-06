Cumberland stays perfect, finishes season 7-0

DURAND (WQOW) - After some schedule changes in high school football's final regular season Friday, the unbeaten Cumberland Beavers got matched up with first place Durand for a non-conference finale.

After a tight game that came down to the final two minutes, the Beavers sealed their perfect season, winning 18-14 on the road.

"Everyone was talking on the bus ride here was saying that it felt like a playoff game," said Cumberland linebacker Jack Marten. "We had to treat it like a playoff game and we had to go out with a win. That was our only option. That's how we treated it."

"We knew we were going to come out here and play against a quality team," said Cumberland head coach Corey Berghammer. "I mean this league down here in this part of the state it's quality. Watching these guys on tape we knew how physical they were, and we knew we were going to be in for four quarters all night tonight."

The WIAA will release regional brackets for football playoffs on Saturday morning at https://www.wiaawi.org.