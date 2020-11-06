Brown Bears blank Steel in opener

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Luke Pavicich stopped all 46 shots he faced Friday as Kenai River topped the Chippewa Steel 3-0 to open the North American Hockey League season.

The Steel had more shots on goal (46-30), but could not find the back of the net.

Laudon Poellinger scored the first goal of the night in the second period. Max Helgeson tallied a goal late in the third period before Kenai River sealed the win with a empty-net goal.

The Steel will host Kenai River for a 3-game series next week beginning Thursday.