Barron County announces 7 new COVID-19 deaths

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Deaths in Barron County have nearly doubled in just the past day.

On Thursday the county was reporting nine COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic's inception. Now, the county is reporting seven more, bringing the total to 16.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the individuals,” said health officer Laura Sauve. “I cannot urge the importance of everyone in the community doing their part to protect those most vulnerable enough. We do not want to see any more death. We need everyone’s help to stop the spread. Everyone’s actions matter.”

According to Barron County Public Health, these seven new deaths were all people in their 70s-90s. All had underlying health issues and most were in long-term care facilities.

“In the past week we have seen cases skyrocket," Sauve said. “Many of the new cases are in young to middle-aged people. A big part of that is being driven by social gatherings. Please, do not gather with people who don’t live in your home, take-out your food instead of dining in, avoid unnecessary travel and wear your masks.”

Barron County has had 1,685 positive cases of COVID-19. That's an increase of 89 cases from Thursday.

Of those total cases, 471 (28%) remain active.