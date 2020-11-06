Bannon lawyer quits fraud case after inflamatory remarks

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, has quit defending him in a federal fraud case after Bannnon’s inflammatory comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray. In a letter dated Friday, defense attorney William Burck told a federal court judge in New York City that he was withdrawing from the case. He did not give a reason why. Reached by email, Burck declined to discuss the decision. Bannon faces charges he ripped off Trump supporters as an organizer of a group that portrayed itself as eager to help the president build a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.