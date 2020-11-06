AP VoteCast: Trump wins white evangelicals, Catholics split

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump won support from about 8 in 10 white evangelical Protestant voters in his race for reelection. That’s according to the AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 110,000 voters nationwide. But Catholic voters split almost evenly between him and Democratic opponent Joe Biden. Trump’s strong hold on white evangelical voters illustrates the GOP’s enduring success with a bloc of religious conservatives who have been a linchpin of the president’s political base since his 2016 victory. The president’s path to a second term has grown narrower following losses in the Rust Belt battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, however, amid a divide among Catholics between Trump and Biden, a lifelong member of the faith.