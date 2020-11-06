Analysis: Trump’s vote diatribe both shocking, unsurprising

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Donald Trump stepped to the podium in the White House and made a frontal attempt to undermine the vote, it was at the same time both shocking and utterly to be expected. The president had spent months laying the groundwork for such a moment. He had repeatedly questioned the validity of mail-in ballots. He had dismissed election officials from Democratic states and cities as political hacks. And he had demanded in advance that the results be known on Election Day, which is never a given. All of that belies the truth about how elections are conducted in America, where voter fraud is extremely rare.