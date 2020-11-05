Wisconsin Elections Commission dispels rumors

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Thursday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission dispelled some rumors about voter fraud in the state election process.

Chief official for the Wisconsin Elections Commission Meagan Wolfe said ballots are counted meticulously, multiple times, with people observing those counts. While social media posts have been circulating about there being more votes than registered voters, that voter registration data is outdated.



As of November 1, Wisconsin had over 3.6 million active registered voters, and election data shows just under 3.3 million voters cast a ballot.

"To address some of the questions head-on: Wisconsin does not have more votes cast than registered voters. There were no absentee ballots found in the middle of the night. There were lawyers and observers from both parties on-site and involved the entire time," Wolfe said.

Wisconsin is also a same-day registration state along with 18 others and Washington, so for every election, there will be an increased number of registered voters.