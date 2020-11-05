UW-Stout to offer free antigen testing to community members

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - UW-Stout is offering free COVID-19 antigen testing to community members, starting Friday Nov. 6.



The tests are offered to anyone in the community five years old and up. The university says it's an effort to help curb the surge of COVID-19 in the state.



The tests offer results in 15 minutes, and positive tests will require a follow up PCR test to confirm the results. Those will also be offered for free on site at Stout.



The antigen tests are offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday in Stout's West Gym located in the Sports and Fitness Center.



The testing will continue for six weeks, or until supplies run out.



Those interested in a test are asked to sign up ahead of time, and can register here.