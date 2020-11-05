Unprecedented November warmth continues into the weekend

Eau Claire is coming off of two straight 70 degree high temperatures, and more are possible before the end of the weekend. While it's about 3 to 4 weeks later than average, the latest last 70 of the year came on November 16, 1953 for Eau Claire.

Eau Claire has never had three days in the month of November with a 70 degree or warmer high temperature, and certainly never three in a row. There have been two November 70+ highs in 7 years, most recently four years ago, and at least one 70+ high in November has happened 19 times in our 128 years of recorded history, or about 15% of years.

Eau Claire has already tied or broken two record high temps this week, each in the past two days. We have an outside chance for four more record highs before the weekend ends, though more likely we'll have two more.

In addition, low temperatures will continue to warm. We have a chance to set three record warmest low temperatures Saturday through Monday mornings.

That makes five likely records to be broken in addition to the two we broke in the past two days. We are in what is by far the warmest stretch November in Eau Claire's recorded history.

The atmosphere today isn't quite as warm several thousand feet up as it was the past two days, though it's still warm. While it will continue to be sunny, expect less wind. That wind has helped warm us as well, so that's why I think today might fall just short of 70, though there's still a chance to hit it.

That record breaking 3rd November 70+ high will likely come tomorrow, which has the chance to be the warmest of the week to date, and then still near 70 degrees both days this weekend as the wind picks up ahead of rain chances that begin Monday.

That will trigger cooling temps. In fact, the Chippewa Valley could see snow before that system ends Tuesday or Wednesday as temperatures cool back below average, so enjoy the sunshine and warmth while it lasts!