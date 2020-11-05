Trump tweets his outrage in all caps as votes are counted

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is spending a second day in the White House stewing over election results that suggest his path to victory is slipping away, even as his campaign projects confidence. Trump has not been seen in public since his premature declaration of victory in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. The flurry of policy pronouncements flowing out of the White House ahead of the election has slowed to a trickle. And in the West Wing, some aides were eyeing returns warily and losing confidence that outstanding states will break Trump’s way.