Thunder turn season around, make first state appearance

OSSEO (WQOW) - Osseo-Fairchild High School volleyball has the come-from-behind story of the fall.

The Thunder started the season 1-6, after coming off a losing season in 2019.

Fast forward to this week, and Osseo-Fairchild is in the WIAA Division 3 semi-finals after closing out the season with a seven game win streak.

It's the first time the Thunder have made state in program history, and they know the exact moment their season found it's spark.

"I think the game we turned it around was Altoona," said junior outside hitter Brooke McCune. "We really came out and played that game with a lot of energy and teamwork. Things were just clicking at that point."

"I told the girls, just before going into Altoona, hey anything is possible," said head coach Sharon Steinke. "Playoffs are coming, anything is possible. I knew that if we could just come together and build that chemistry that we would go places. And wow, have we had a great season."

Osseo-Fairchild will take on top-ranked Howards Grove at 1pm Saturday, in Wausau.