The history of the Blugold Marching Band

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Blugold Marching Band didn't always look like it does today. Take the 415 members on the field and subtract a couple hundred.

The marching band has a unique and rich history that will take you on an unbelievable journey of trials and triumphs.

Four decades ago, the passion for playing in the Blugold Marching Band was running on empty and nobody was there to help fuel the university's marching culture.

"It went through a lot of director changes. It wasn't the director of bands who was doing the band anymore. They kind of pawned it off on different people among the faculty and nobody took ownership of it," said current band director Dr. Randy Dickerson.

That changed in the fall of 2000 when Dickerson packed up his belongings at the University of Illinois and became a Blugold.

"When I got here there were 60 people," Dickerson said.

And 59 of them were required to be there.

"It's not drudgery. It's something your supposed to want to do," Dickerson said. "That first semester when I walked in, and I saw this, I said 'I am not going to have my name associated with something like this, because I love marching band, I've always been a proponent of marching band, and so if I am going to be a part of this, we are going to grow it and we are going to do it right.'"

From then on, Dickerson was determined to make a name for the Blugold Marching Band.

But first, he had to make a band.

"I had to start slowly. I did make some mistakes. I tried to make it kind of course style, very modern," Dickerson said. "It took until the third or fourth year before I realized no we gotta really make this fun for the students. So, I changed everything. I changed the style of marching. We started using a lot of body choreography and dance."

In 2003 the band hit 100 members. In 2004 it was up to 135.

"I called the Green Bay Packers and I said 'hey, I've got an actual marching band over here now. We would love to come to a half time show.' They were reluctant, but they let us come to a halftime show in 2004. And from that moment on it just built. We were adding about 30 people to the band every year," Dickerson said.

But the band wasn't quite big enough yet.

"We only had five trumpet players. You can't survive with five trumpet players. So, I went out to the high schools and got about three or four more to make it kind of a decent-sized section."

But it wasn't long before the band could carry its own rhythm.

This year they have 80 trumpet players and 415 marching band members.

Dickerson said the band has grown every year and hit its highest mark at 475 members in 2019.

The number dropped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.