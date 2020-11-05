Sam Burzynski takes over Memorial wrestling program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Memorial High School has hired Sam Burzynksi as its next head wrestling coach, the school announced Thursday.

Burzynski is currently a member of the UW-Eau Claire football team. He was a three-time state qualifier for Stanley-Boyd High School.

"Sam’s coaching philosophy is built around three pillars that include integrity, individual accountability, and self-confidence," Memorial Athletic Director Kevin Thompson said in a release. "He believes these three life skills will not only help athletes succeed in the sport of wrestling, but also in their life now and once their time on the mat is over. His goal is to instill these qualities for all athletes as they progress through the Memorial High School wrestling program in helping them become great wrestlers and even better people."

The high school wrestling season begins November 23.