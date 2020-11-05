Rodgers throws 4 TDs, Packers top 49ers 34-17

SANTA CLARA (WQOW) - Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes, two to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, as the Green Bay Packers beat a depleted San Francisco 49ers team 34-17 on Thursday.

Green Bay has scored on all eight of its opening drives this season. Thursday night, Rodgers connected with Davante Adams.

Adams led the Packers with 10 catches for 173 yards. Valdes-Scantling only caught two passes, but each went for scores.

Green Bay (6-2) will now host Jacksonville on Sunday, November 15.