One dead in St. Croix County motorcycle crash

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - St. Croix County saw its sixth traffic fatality of the year early Thursday morning.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 2 a.m., Anthony Oellerich, 27, of River Falls was on his motorcycle going west on State Highway 35 near Houlton, when he approached a roundabout and failed to go around the curve.

He hit a yield sign and crashed in the middle of the roundabout. He was not wearing a helmet.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on Oellerich, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mary Pautsch

Mary came to News 18 in July 2019 from Sioux City, Iowa where she graduated from Morningside College with a BA in Spanish after attending Iowa State University for 3 years.

