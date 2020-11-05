One dead in St. Croix County motorcycle crash

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - St. Croix County saw its sixth traffic fatality of the year early Thursday morning.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 2 a.m., Anthony Oellerich, 27, of River Falls was on his motorcycle going west on State Highway 35 near Houlton, when he approached a roundabout and failed to go around the curve.



He hit a yield sign and crashed in the middle of the roundabout. He was not wearing a helmet.



First responders attempted life-saving measures on Oellerich, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.