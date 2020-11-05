More warmth to continue

Another beautiful day…

Plenty of sunshine and a mild weather pattern brought another day with much above average warmth. Some of the readings this afternoon reach 70 degrees. We are in record tying or record breaking territory with this early November warmth.

Warmth through the weekend…

Highs will continue to reach 70 or better through Sunday. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, though southerly winds will increase and gust to over 20 mph this weekend.

Storm system next week…

A storm system will bring big changes for early next week. Rain will fall on Monday and Tuesday, but some snow is possible later Tuesday into Tuesday night. Much colder weather will move in from the north.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Dan Breeden