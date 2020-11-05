Man pays ticket for fatal Dunn County crash

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Durand man who received a traffic ticket for causing a fatal crash has paid the ticket rather than contest it.



Dale Bauer, 68, was issued a ticket in October in Dunn County for failing to stop at a stop sign resulting in death.

In February sheriff's officials said Bauer ran a stop sign on Highway 85 and hit a car, killing William Girard of Eau Claire.



Wednesday Bauer paid the ticket's $1397 fine.

Bauer is being sued by Girard's estate for wrongful death.