In virus era, bubbles provide game-changing lessons learned
The NBA wants to be back in December. The NHL is aiming at games resuming in January. Baseball’s spring training should begin in February. They won’t be in bubbles when and if that happens. But many of the lessons learned from being in some form of a bubble environment — where the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball all crowned champions after finding ways to finish their seasons in most unusual circumstances — could apply to whatever the new definition of normal is for those sports and others.