History and process of election recounts in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Former Vice President Joe Biden flipped the state of Wisconsin in his favor by roughly 20,000 votes, a margin narrow enough for President Donald Trump to request a recount. The Trump campaign says they plan to request a recount, and it wouldn't be the first time President Trump has gone to a recount in Wisconsin.

You may remember the 2016 election, when Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested a recount after claims that voting machines had been hacked. With support of the Clinton campaign, the state accepted the request and recounted the votes. While President Trump had already been declared the winner, both candidates gained votes, but in the end, Trump actually extended his lead by only 131 votes.

When the possibility of a recount arises, what happens next? Well, because the results aren't technically confirmed, it's up to the cities and counties to make them official.

"For Eau Claire County, we're going to meet next Tuesday morning and canvass the results and make them official," said Janet Loomis, Eau Claire County Clerk. "Those official results will go to the state, and when the state makes them official, the candidate can then request a recount."

Candidates are eligible to request a recount if the difference in votes is less than 1%, and the current margin between Biden and Trump is .62%. According to Wisconsin law, deciding who funds the recount also comes down to the difference.

"Because the margin is more of a quarter of a percent, the requesting candidate must pre-pay the estimated cost at the time of filing if one were to be filed," said Meagan Wolfe, administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Once the payment is processed, the count begins, and it's all hands on deck.

"If there is a recount, it does take a lot of hands because every reporting unit and every poll book is gone through with a fine tooth comb," Loomis said. "The ballots are hand counted, separated, and reviewed. It's a lengthy process."

A recount cannot start until all of the counties have reported results to the state, and Wisconsin's deadline for that is November 17. Once a recount begins, counties have 13 days to submit new results. And if you are curious about the estimated cost of a recount, Green Party candidate Jill Stein paid nearly $3.5 million in 2016.