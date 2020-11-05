Health Dept.: COVID-19 cases in Eau Claire County “off the chart”

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is warning residents that COVID-19 cases are "off the chart," and is asking them to take safety precautions seriously as daily case counts reach record highs.

Thursday, Eau Claire County saw its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases at 240. That's 65 more than the previous record.



The county's goal for new cases per day is just ten.



12 new deaths have been reported in the past week as well. Most of those people were over 65 and had underlying health conditions, but health director Lieske Giese says that's not an excuse to stop caring about the severity of the virus.



"In our friend and family groups, in our co-worker groups, and in our churches, synagogues, and places of play and worship and learning, we have many people that are over the age of 65, we have many people that may have some underlying conditions, but certainly we didn't expect them to be hospitalized and or to die from this disease," said Giese.



Eau Claire County's positivity rate is now at 18.6%, over 2% higher than the statewide positivity rate of 16.4%, and 8% higher than the county's rate last week.