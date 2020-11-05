Griffen sounds off on Zimmer’s ‘good player’ comment

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit defensive end Everson Griffen isn’t taking kindly to the way his former coach described him. Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said this week Griffen was a “good player” for the Vikings — and Griffen sounded off about that Thursday. Griffen says he’s looking forward to facing the Vikings this weekend and showing them he’s a great player instead of just a good one. The Lions acquired Griffen last week in a trade with Dallas. He played 10 seasons with Minnesota from 2010-19. Detroit plays at Minnesota on Sunday.