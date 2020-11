CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Kade Kroeplin scored three touchdowns and the Gilman Pirates pulled away after the first quarter to beat McDonell Central 53-14 Thursday at Dorais Field.

Tanner Opsal scored both touchdowns for the Macks, which led 14-8 in the opening quarter.

Gilman scored the final 45 points to beat McDonell for the second time this season (it won 44-8 on October 17).