‘Fall Back Blast’ a chance to connect with nature

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're looking for an escape from politics and the coronavirus pandemic this week, CORBA wants you to consider a hike or run through the woods at Lowes Creek County Park.

The Chippewa Off Road Bicycle Association (CORBA) is hosting its annual 'Fall Back Blast' event this week, which coincides with the time change event on October 31. Though the event is virtual, participants can win prizes by completing trail runs or a walk with their pets.

The event ends Sunday. Visit CORBA's website for more information.