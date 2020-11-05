Expert takes closer look at area pivot counties

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Joe Biden is the winner of battleground Wisconsin, but how did pivot counties, and local counties, play a role in this outcome?

As News 18 has reported, pivot counties are counties that voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, but voted for President Trump in 2016.

UW-Eau Claire Political Geography Associate Professor Ryan Weichelt said many of those counties that remained red, including Dunn County, voted for Trump by much larger margins than they did in 2016.

For example, 11,488 Dunn county residents voted for Trump four years ago, and this year, that number is projected to jump up to 13,176... whereas about the same amount of residents voted for Hillary Clinton and Biden in their elections, around 9,000.

Many of those pivot counties are in rural areas, and Weichelt believes Trump's views about the pandemic intensified the rural vote in the Badger state.

"I think this COVID thing has played out in the state of Wisconsin that's really hard to measure, but just knowing the patterns, how COVID's spreading, how people in rural areas are basically ignoring what health officials are trying to say, I think it really played in Donald Trump's favor, and Donald Trump really tapped into that in Wisconsin," said Weichelt.

Eau Claire is not a pivot county, but numbers dramatically increased here as well.

In 2016, Clinton won Eau Claire by 4,009 votes. This time, Biden is expected to win the county by about 6,300 votes.

Weichelt also said he was surprised that some areas that voted for Trump had many votes for Democrat Ron Kind for Congress.