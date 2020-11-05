Elementary school students vote in their own special election in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As millions of voters cast their ballot this election season, this week, hundreds of Eau Claire elementary students got their own taste of the election process.

Northwoods Elementary School provided families a short video and reading materials about the two presidential candidates.

To give them an idea of what their parents might have gone through, teachers set up voting booths for the students with tablets.

The big question they had to answer? What to name their new eagle mascot, Honor or Valor?

About 375 students voted, and the winner was Honor, by a 2% margin.

Library Media Specialist Julia Misurek said it's important to help them understand the process because one day, they will be able to decide our future president, too.

"They have been very positive and also very curious. They have great questions. They really enjoyed casting their own ballots and I think it just made them curious as to what this process means to them and their parents or guardian," Misurek said.

Misurek said they also used the picture book "Duck for President" to help kids understand the concept of voting.