Eau Claire, Chippewa counties add a combined 335 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley continues to break COVID-19 records.

Eau Claire County now reports a total of 4,556 total cases. That's an increase of 240, a single-day record. Over 1,000 of the total cases are active; up 161 in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in Eau Claire County remains at 28 and one probable death, meaning the person likely died from COVID-19.

Chippewa County has 2,434 total cases, up 174 since Wednesday. Of those total cases, 1,083 remain active.

The death toll in Chippewa County increased by two. That brings the county's total to 26 deaths. Two more deaths are probable.

Over in Dunn County, there are now 1,439 total cases, with 332 remaining active. Those 1,439 cases are 63 more than the previous day. One person has died.