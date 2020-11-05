Eau Claire child neglect case settled

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One of the Eau Claire parents accused of leaving their three-year old home alone, for hours, agreed to a plea bargain Thursday.



Cristina Hernandez Villarreal and Kanlaya Lo were charged with child neglect after police found the boy at home alone, naked, unkept, and covered in food and dirt.



Thursday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Villarreal pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct. But the charge will be dismissed if she takes parenting classes, has no contact with her three children without approval, and doesn't drink or do drugs for two years.

Lo's case was settled in August, when he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor child neglect, domestic disorderly conduct and domestic criminal damage to property. He was ordered to pay $1200 in court costs.