Community members share emotions while waiting on election results

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- As ballots continue to be counted, many local community members are feeling mixed emotions while they wait and see who will win the presidency for the next four years.

"There is a lot of anxiety," said TJ Lui, an Eau Claire resident. "They don't even know when they'll know, so there's a lot of anxiety in that."

"My heart rate before I went to bed last night was like 110 beats per minute or something," said Jenna Balsiger, an Eau Claire resident. "I didn't know I was having that much anxiety until I looked at my watch and was like yeah, this is going to be a hard night."

"I am definitely feeling generally anxious to know the results," said Rosalind Faulkner, an Eau Claire native. "But I think more than anything, I'm hoping that folks will be patient because it's going to take time to count all of these votes."

One local resident however, says there is no need to worry about who will take office, because it is now out of the voter's control.

"No matter who gets into office, it's not necessary to get all worked up, stressed out, anxiety filled and possibly later depressed about the outcome," said Jody Hagedorn, a Cadott resident visiting Eau Claire.

News 18 spoke with several others about how they're feeling, and while some said they were feeling anxious, most of them said they are also excited to find out who wins, and for election season to be over.