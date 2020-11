EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man faces charges of sexually assaulting a child.



David Chavez-Segoviano, who is 31, is accused of assaulting a 15 year old girl in June.



He denied touching her inappropriately, but investigators found text messages in which he claimed the girl was in love with him, and seduced him.



A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday, but police believe he may be in Mexico.