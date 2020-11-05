Can students booted for breaking COVID-19 rules get refunds?

To mitigate the risks of a COVID-19 outbreak, many colleges have instituted new rules for students and faculty to follow. As these rules are now woven into student codes of conduct, breaking them can constitute a disciplinary action. Hundreds of students have been disciplined for breaking college COVID-19 rules already. And for many of those students, that means losing out on tuition money or financial aid. But in addition to losing money for the current semester, students with loans may also face repayment sooner than they expected.