Blugold Marching Band travels the globe

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Over the past 12 years, the Blugold Marching Band has gone on seven international trips, visiting 14 different countries all over the world from Singapore to Israel.

In January, more than 400 band members went on a 21-day performance tour of Australia and New Zealand.

News 18 asked several band members why these trips are so special.

"There's something about walking around a foreign country," said Brianna Busch, a fifth-year student, and trombone section leader. "The performances were definitely the best part of both trips that I've been on."

"There's so much freedom to really make your own adventure," added Alex Mazur, a senior trombone section leader.

"Performing in Sydney in front of the opera house and the cruise ship that we were about to board, and seeing all the people on the cruise ship that were leaning out of their balconies watching us," said Evan Flanagan, trumpet section leader.

Then we boarded the radiance of the seas, and we were on a 12-day cruise around a bunch of different places in New Zealand. The trip performances, especially on the cruise ship, are some of the most energetic, most memorable things you'll do in your life, so like, it's 100 percent worth doing," said Max Ellison, alto saxophone section leader.

"It was amazing. Like, I wouldn't trade that time for anything in the world, especially the fact that I got to do it with my best friends. It really shows us a different aspect of the world that we're not used to, and gets us out of our comfort zone," added Flanagan.

"Traveling the world is extremely exciting, but the BMB makes it even more exciting in the fact that you travel with your best friends," said Mazur.

"Before the first trip I went on, which was the Singapore trip, I was going to do that trip and then be done with marching band, like, for good, but then I just had such a good experience, and my section was so nice and we got so close, and I decided to come back," Busch said.

"I'm almost certain that these trips are gonna be some of the coolest memories that I'll ever make in my life," Mazur added.

"We're very grateful that we got that experience in, and especially for the seniors, going out with a big bang like that, playing our last show for people on a cruise ship in the middle of the ocean was just something that we couldn't trade for the world, especially right now," Flanagan said.

Where will the marching band travel next? Details haven't been announced but plans are underway to get Blugolds traveling the world again in 2022.