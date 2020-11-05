Bank of England deploys more stimulus as lockdown begins

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has increased its monetary stimulus by a bigger than anticipated 150 billion pounds ($195 billion) as it tries to boost the economy through new lockdown measures. The bank’s rate-setting panel said Thursday that its challenge is to respond to the economic and financial impact of the resurgence of the coronavirus, which has led to widespread restrictions across the U.K. The central bank expects the economy to shrink again in the last quarter of the year and to start recovering at the beginning of 2021, assuming the restrictions are eased.