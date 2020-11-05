Assisted living center thanking veterans in big way

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Manor is thanking veterans in a big way this year, by creating a 6-foot-tall thank you card.

President of Chippewa Manor Jill Gengler said they wanted to find a creative way to keep up the Veterans Day traditions for their residents as well as thank the veterans who live and work there.

She also said they asked area elementary and middle schools to have students write thank-you notes on Post-its to add to the card. They sent out 2,000 sticky notes a few weeks ago and are hoping to get many back by Monday.



On Monday, they will have the card on display along with a Facebook live stream of their Veterans Day ceremonies. They will also have a drive-thru pancake breakfast Monday morning, free for veterans and their families.

"I think Chippewa Manor feels really good about connecting with the community to honor vets," Gengler said. "It's been a long-standing tradition for this organization and I think this is just another way we can show them how much care about them and how much we're thinking about them this time of year."

There is still time for anyone in the community to sign the thank you card. You can have your message added by calling Chippewa Manor at (715) 723-4437 or emailing them at chippewa.manor@chippewamanor.com before Monday at noon.