Aaron Rodgers leads Packers past undermanned 49ers, 34-17

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers overwhelmed the undermanned San Francisco 49ers 34-17. Rodgers connected on deep shots to Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and a short toss to Marcedes Lewis in the first half to get the Packers out to a 21-3 lead. It was quite a reversal from the team meetings last season when San Francisco outscored Green Bay by a combined 50-0 in the first halves on the way to lopsided wins in the regular season and NFC title game. The Niners were missing almost all their key pieces from that game.