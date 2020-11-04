 Skip to Content

Zimmerman reelected to 30th Assembly

(WQOW) – Republican Rep. Shannon Zimmerman has won a third term in the Wisconsin state Assembly.

He defeated Democrat Sarah Yacoub to keep the 30th Assembly District.

Zimmerman, from River Falls, attended Augusta High School before going to CVTC and UW-Milwaukee.

He is the founder and CEO of a language translation company.

Zimmerman promises to enhance Wisconsin’s economy, rethink education and employment and protect values and resources.

The district covers St. Croix and Pierce counties.

