With presidency in reach, Dems grapple with disappointment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats went into Election Day hoping to seize the White House and majorities in both chambers of Congress in a victory that would demonstrate an unmistakable repudiation of President Donald Trump and his Republican Party. It didn’t work out that way. More than 12 hours after polls closed, Biden held a narrow lead in some key states with hundreds of thousands of votes yet to be counted. But there was no clear Democratic wave. Republicans held key Senate seats that Democrats hoped to flip, and the GOP may ultimately shrink the Democrats’ House majority.