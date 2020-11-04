Wisconsin DHS reports 531% increase of COVID-19 cases in eight weeks

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin do not appear to be slowing down any time soon as yet another grim record was broken Tuesday, with the state recording 2,700 new cases and 52 deaths.

In a Wisconsin Department of Health Services press conference Wednesday, Secretary Andrea Palm put those numbers into context, explaining that the state has seen a positive case increase of 531 percent in just eight weeks.

As hospitals across the state report being near or at capacity, Palm said the numbers add to the dialogue surrounding the larger issue at hand: that only we can stop the spread of this virus.

"If we want to help our frontline health workers and our hospital systems from getting to the place where their capacity cannot meet the demand that is put upon them for hospital care, because of COVID and because of non-COVID, such as flu season, the regular course of business that hospitals do, etcetera," Palm said. "But we have the ability to do this, to turn the corner, to stop the spread."

Additionally, during the press conference on Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers discussed his administration's recent creation of a $10 million dollar grant program to non-profits in Wisconsin to help them continue providing critical services, such as housing, to individuals during the pandemic.