WI Elections Commission ensures accurate ballot reporting

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - In response to the Trump campaign's plans to demand a recount of Wisconsin ballots, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is ensuring voters that all legal processes have been followed and that every single valid ballot has been counted, minus a few hundred votes in a small township.

In a press conference Tuesday, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe stressed all municipalities are in the process of triple-checking ballots.

Wolfe said she feels incredibly proud of the tireless work put in by poll workers and clerks and that the years of preparation for this election should not be ignored.

"We've had a recount before, and they've showed that we have a really good process," Wolfe said. "We have a really good system and our local election officials are doing a phenomenal job. So, I believe that would be the case again if we had a recount in our state; that you would find we have a really solid system here and that there's a paper trail for every single request, registration and ballot that's cast."

Wolfe added that elections as a whole are a meticulous process and that everything, including anything that is abnormal, is recorded in local election official inspector statements which are included in the paper trail provided during recounts.