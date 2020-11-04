Warren Petryk wins 6th term in state Assembly

(WQOW) – The man who has represented Wisconsin’s 93rd Assembly District since 2011 will be holding onto his seat for at least another two years.

Republican incumbent Warren Petryk defeated his Democratic challenger Charlene Warner in Tuesday’s election.

The election was a replica of the 2018 election which saw Petryk top Warner with 58% of the vote.

Petryk is an avid outdoorsman who said he wants to continue to strengthen the state’s economic health and fiscal well-being.

The 93rd District covers parts or all of Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce and St. Croix counties.



