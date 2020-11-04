UWEC expanding antigen testing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - All asymptomatic UW-Eau Claire students and staff will now be able to get a free COVID-19 antigen test.

According to UWEC officials, the additional testing is a response to the surge of virus cases in Wisconsin and will, in addition to testing off-campus students and employees, provide the means to expand community testing.

Between the Eau Claire and Barron campuses, about 15,000 tests will be available.

On-campus testing for UW-Eau Claire employees and students will be available beginning Thursday, November 5. UW-Eau Claire is working with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department on an additional community testing site to be announced soon.