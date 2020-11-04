US futures slip after Trump’s premature claim of victory

U.S. futures have fallen back and oil prices dropped after President Donald Trump, in an early morning appearance at the White House, made premature claims of victories in several key states. Trump said he would take the election to the Supreme Court, but it was unclear exactly what legal action he might try to pursue. Earlier, Wall Street futures and Asian shares posted gains as investors took an optimistic stance on the still undecided U.S. presidential election. As of 3 a.m. Eastern time, Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden were locked in tight races in a handful of battleground states. Most polls had predicted a Biden victory.