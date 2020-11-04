 Skip to Content

Two arrested after high-speed chase

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - The State Patrol says a driver led them on a high speed chase in St. Croix County early Wednesday morning.

A trooper tried to stop the vehicle for speeding on I-94. The driver fled, and turned onto Highway 63 at Baldwin. But the car turned onto a dead end road leading to a farm. The driver went around a barn, and then rammed the pursuing squad car. Two people then ran from the car, but were caught a short time later.

They are being held on charges for drugs, weapons, and assault.

