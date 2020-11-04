Turkey fines social media giants for breaching online law

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has issued fines against global social media companies for failing to appoint a representative to ensure they conform to Turkish law. The chairman of Turkey’s Information and Communication Technologies Authority said Wednesday that Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Periscope, YouTube and TikTok would be fined 10 million lira ($1.2 million) each. The fines are the first step on an escalating scale of penalties that can end in major bandwidth restrictions to prevent access to sites. Social media firms with more than 1 million daily users in Turkey had been due to notify the government that they would establish a representative by Monday.