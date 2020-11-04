Trump adviser says the president feels like the election is being stolen from him

WASHINGTON (CNN) - A Trump campaign adviser said the president is the driving force behind nearly all of the rhetoric from the campaign questioning the legitimacy of the election and the ballot counting process.

Aides are encouraging Trump to stay in the fight. But Trump doesn't really need the nudge, the adviser said. Trump wants to fight it out until the end, the adviser added.

Trump has been livid watching Biden's lead increase in states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

"He feels it's being stolen from him," the adviser said.

The adviser acknowledged that it is unlikely Trump will close the gaps in Arizona and Wisconsin, not to mention Michigan which is viewed as an even tougher challenge for the president. But the adviser said campaign officials remain furious with Fox for calling Arizona. The campaign believes Arizona is very tight and was called too early by Fox.

From Jim Acosta / SSA-Sanfuentes