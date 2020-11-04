Tiffany thanks supporters, shares priorities for 1st full term

(WQOW) - Tom Tiffany has defeated Tricia Zunker for the 2nd time this year to win his first full term in Congress. He took to the podium on Tuesday night to thank his supporters.

He also listed priorities for his term.

"I am not going to vote to raise your taxes, keeping red tape reduced, making trade deals that are good for Americans and making sure China is held accountable when we are doing those trade deals," Tiffany said. "I will always protect your 2nd Amendment rights. I support life, including the unborn and I will always defend police."