Sedar moving to advisory role on Brewers’ coaching staff

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ed Sedar is transitioning into a new role as an adviser to the Brewers’ coaching staff after working as a first-base or third-base coach in Milwaukee for the last 14 seasons. That move marked the biggest change as the Brewers announced their 2021 coaching staff Wednesday. Sedar had been the Brewers’ first-base coach from 2007-10 and third-base coach from 2011-20. Quintin Berry will take over as a base coach next season after working as the Brewers’ minor league outfielder and baserunning coordinator from 2019-20.